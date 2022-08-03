Noor-Us-Sabah Palace celebrates Bhopal's Nawabi heritage

"At Hyatt, we are focused on thoughtful growth based on locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers, and introducing Hyatts brands across India has been a priority for us," said Dhruva Rathore, Vice President of Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt. "Bhopal's history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace's rich Nawabi heritage make it a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt footprint throughout the sub-continent."

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will offer cultural moments for guests seeking a sophisticated yet unscripted experience. Spread across 18 acres, the hotel was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal's erstwhile ruler, Begum Sultan Jehan and it was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998. The hotel will be completely renovated to bring alive the history and legacy of the Nawab's royal residence through its interior design, and its storied past will be harnessed to deliver unique and authentic experiences.

The hotel will also provide a distinctive and unique location for weddings and events, in addition to catering to premium business and leisure travellers. Currently situated in one of Bhopal's most affluent neighborhoods, the hotel offers a commanding view of the Upper Lake - one of the largest artificial lakes in the nation. The hotel's regal architecture, coupled with the legacy of Bhopal's Nawabi culture and the hotel's scenic landscape, offers guests an unmatched experience.

"We are delighted to work alongside Hyatt for the first hotel in India within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio," said Sikandar Hafiz Khan, Chairman - Reliable Group, which owns Noor-Us-Sabah Palace. "In the last 25 years, Noor-Us-Sabah has successfully established itself as an exemplary destination for those seeking a comfortable stay and delightful food, all in the environs of a historical palace. Bhopal's heritage and history find resonance in its palaces, architecture, and culinary offerings and have always found favour amongst both Indian and international tourists.

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will continue to honor the history of the building and the city. We are certain that the combination of our expertise in India's real estate and hospitality market and Hyatt's international reputation will allow us to bring our vision for Noor-Us-Sabah Palace to life. With its stunning views and rich history, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace has offered guests the finest hospitality, service, and dining while continuing to stay true to its roots. This association with Hyatt will help us set a new benchmark in India for luxury and an unmatched guest experience and will be instrumental in spotlighting Bhopal as one of the premier tourist destinations with unmatched accommodation for travellers from within and beyond India."

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a collection of truly distinctive properties, all with a different story to tell. Inspiring guests to discover new places with rich history, a fascinating past, or a distinct sense of place, each property embodies the uniqueness of its location.

