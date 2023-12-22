Noted poet and Amrita Pritam's long time partner Imroz passes away

Amrita Pritam’s long-time companion, artist-poet Imroz, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Friday. He became popular after his relationship with Amrita Pritam. The two never married, but had a live-in relationship for 40 years.

Iqbal Mahal from Canada condoled the demise of Imroz and said he knew him personally since 1978. He also said that Amrita used to call him "Jeet". Imroz designed covers of many famous LPs including Jagjit Singh's "Birha Da Sultan" and Bibi Nooran's “Kuli Rah Vich.