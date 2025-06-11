Odisha: Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath and Siblings Begins in Puri; Check Full Snana Purnima Schedule

The Snana Yatra (journey) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, began in Odisha's Puri on Wednesday morning, June 11. The sacred Snana Purnima rituals, also known as Snana Ustav, were held at Shree Jagnnath Temple today. Devotees across the country, including political leaders and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, participated in the rituals. CM Majhi, along with MLAs Ashrit Pattanayak, Uma Shankar, and Upasana Mohapatra, attended the Snana Yatra. They witnessed Mahaprabhu's Pahandi from the Snana Bedi, paid respects and greeted devotees with folded hands and waves.

#WATCH | Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attends the Snana Ustav ahead of Lord Jagannath Rath yatra.



Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath is a significant religious event marking the onset of the annual Rath Yatra festival. The sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord… pic.twitter.com/BGOeRDN0LV — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

The Snana Ustav or Yatra is a ritual marking the ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath and his siblings ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival. This event signifies the beginning of the Rath Yatra celebrations. The Srimandir administration has released the schedule of Snana Purnima full-day rituals. The Sunakua, or Golden Well, within Puri's Jagannath Temple, is used only once a year on Snana Purnima to bathe the deities with 108 pots of sacred water. Believed to contain the essence of all holy rivers, the well is steeped in legend, secrecy, and deep spiritual significance.

VIDEO | Odisha: Snana Yatra of the deities Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is being taken out in Puri.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ok3RzlqcdU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2025

Schedule of Snana Purnima 2025:

Mangalarpana: 4.30 am

Doralagi, Puspanjali, Pahandi: 5 am-7 am

Mangalalti: 9 am

Mailam: 9.15 am

Tadapaladi: 9.25 am

Adhara Pocha: 9.45 am

Abakasa: 10.20 am

Roshahoma: 10.30 am

Surya Puja: 10.55 am

Dwarapala Puja: 11.10 am

Besha Sesha: 11.25 am

Jalabije, Puja, Snana: 12.20 pm to 1.45 pm

Mailam, Mekap, Nua Luga: 2.50 am

Hati Besha: 4.30 pm

Mahanta Sadhi Bandha: 4.30 pm

Ghanta Chata Sakala Bhoga: 5.45 pm to 7.20 pm

Dakhina Ghara Bhoga: 6.30 pm

Sahanamela: 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

Hati Besha Mailam: 11 pm

Puspanjali and Doralagi: 11.10 pm

Bahuda Pahandi: 11.30 pm to 2 am

Suna Chita, Rahu Rekha Mailam: 2.30 am

The Snana (bathing of Lord Jagannath) will begin by the Hati Besha' darshan, where deities are adorned in an elephant-like attire resembling Lord Ganesha. After this ritual, deities will enter Anasara, a 15-day period of seclusion. The Odisha government ensured safe festivities, for which it has increased security across Puri and the area near the temple.