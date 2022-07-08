On the trail of Galouti kababs

New Delhi, July 8 If you don't know anything about Galouti Kababs, it means you are not a real kabab lover. Of the many popular kabab dishes of Lucknow, Galouti Kababs are minced meat cutlets that immediately melt when you savour them in the mouth. In fact, the word 'galouti' itself means something that melts in the mouth.

Mohit Marwaha, AVP - Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited speaks to life on the fascinating origin and how it is now savoured in every party.

How did the Galouti Kabab come into existence?

Mohit: Galouti kababs find their origin in one of Lucknow's popular Nawabs menus, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. He used to love gorging on meat kababs and had a dedicated team coming up with different varieties of kababs for him every day. The team used to try exotic ingredients like rose, red ginseng, juiper berries and sandalwood to slow cook the kababs for the Nawab. However, as time passed and the Nawab grew older, his teeth became weaker and eventually, he lost his teeth. But, knowing the Nawab's love for good food and specially kababs, the chefs came up with something that would melt in the mouth without moving a single muscle. And that's how the most loved Galouti kabab was born!

How they are made?

Mohit: They are made from kheema-pounded meat. The meat is ground into a fine paste and then added with ginger, garlic, poppy seeds and various combination of spices and then roasted. The resulting kababs are crispy on the outside but soft and silky when you eat them.

Where do you find the best Galouti kababs?

Mohit: From the old streets of Delhi to Lucknow's kabab market, from Jama Masjid to the popular kabab shops in Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata, you will find a variety of kababs, which you can savour for their original taste. But, now every hotel or eatery hosts a kabab festival where you can savour these lovely kababs.

The mass appeal of the Galouti kabab

Mohit: Over the years, the galouti kabab has travelled from the royal kitchen to the masses, thanks to Haji Murad Ali who unfortunately lost an arm in an accident. He worked as a special kabab chef for Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and continued to churn out excellent quality Galouti kababs despite his disability. His recipe of Galouti with 160 spices and buffalo meat became legendary as Tunday kabab. Today Tundayaebabi in Lucknow is a mecca for ardent food lovers. Even Hyderabad with its Awadhi cuisine has many eateries serving soft mutton galoutis with a smoky flavour.

Today Galouti kababs are savoured as an appetisers, and snack and they add delight to an evening get-together or party. You even get a variety of ready-to-eat Galouti kababs both vegetarian and non-vegetarian in the market with Godrej Yummies being the latest to launch a ready to cook Chicken Galouti Kababs.

