Onam 2025 Wishes: Send Thiruvonam Greetings and Messages on WhatsApp to Your Family and Friends

Oname, also known as Thiruvonam, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kerala for a long 10 days. The last day of the harvest festival will be observed on September 5, 2025 by the Malayali community in Kerala and the Indian-diaspora across the World. The Onam festivities this year began on August 26 and will conclude with Thiruvonam on Friday.

During Thiruvonam, Malayali families prepare the grand Onam Sadhya, decorate homes with Pookalam, wish friends and family by sending messages and greetings on WhatsApp.

Happy Onam 2025 Wishes:

May this harvest festival brighten your home with positivity and endless celebrations.

Happy Onam! Let’s celebrate unity, tradition, and togetherness with love.

Sending warm Onam greetings for health, wealth, and endless blessings.

Let’s welcome King Mahabali with love and devotion this Onam.

On this festive day, may your life bloom like a Pookalam.

Wishing you an Onam Sadhya full of flavors and your year full of success.

Also Read | When Is Sutak Kaal? Know Timings, Do’s and Don’ts On Chandra Grahan 2025.

Onam 2025 Quotes

“The real spirit of Onam lies in unity, love, and gratitude.”

“Onam reminds us that prosperity comes with humility and kindness.”

“The Sadhya may end, but the sweetness of Onam memories lasts forever.”

“Onam is the time when family bonds are celebrated, and togetherness is worshipped.”

“Onam is not just a festival, it is a tradition of love, joy, and cultural pride.”

“Thiruvonam teaches us that happiness grows when shared with others.”

“Like Pookalam’s colors, Onam fills life with vibrancy and joy.”

Onam 2025 Messages

Happy Onam to you and your loved ones—may Mahabali bless you abundantly.

Celebrate culture, honor tradition, and cherish family this Onam.

A blessed Onam to you—may every moment shine with happiness.

May your Onam 2025 be as grand as the Sadhya and as colorful as the Pookalam.

Sending heartfelt Onam greetings wrapped in love and joy.

Let this festival of Thiruvonam bring hope, unity, and prosperity to your life.

Onam, Kerala's most cherished harvest festival, marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali and is celebrated with grandeur, feasting, and floral decorations. Symbolising prosperity, harmony, and cultural pride, it brings communities together in joy and thanksgiving.