Onam Sadhya in Mumbai: Places in City to Enjoy Thiruvonam Feast

This Malayali festival people celebrate the harvesting season of the year by participating in traditional rituals such as scattering rice flour at the doorway and taking a ceremonial bath, enjoying the grand Onasadya feast with the family, admiring the colourful Pookalam flower rangolis, and witnessing cultural performances such as the Thiruvathirakali dance, Pulikali (tiger dance), and the iconic Vallamkali snake boat races.

Also Check | Onam 2025 Wishes: Send Thiruvonam Greetings and Messages on WhatsApp to Your Family and Friends.

What is Sadhya?

A part of their celebration, people in Kerala, not only Malayalis, but other, never miss the opportunity to eat Sadhya. Sadhya is a traditional dish of Keralites, traditionally served on a banana leaf with many dishes and eaten using the hands. The dish contains parboiled rice, various side dishes like stews (sambar, avial), vegetable preparations (thoran), pickles, fried items, and sweet desserts (payasam).

Sadhya Feast in Mumbai

Hotel Deluxe, Fort

Hotel Deluxe transforms into a festive hotspot during Onam. This year, the restaurant is rolling out a special Onam Sadhya feast that’s both affordable and authentic. Expect staples like avial, erissery, kootu curry, and sambhar, along with crunchy banana chips and creamy payasam to seal the deal.

Musaafer, Radisson Goregaon

Get ready to indulge in a flavorful Onam brunch at Musaafer, Radisson Goregaon! This Indian cuisine restaurant is serving up a special Onam Sadhya feast, featuring traditional South Indian dishes. Enjoy a variety of authentic Kerala delicacies, including Avial, Kootu Curry, Olan, and Payasam, all served on a banana leaf. The restaurant promises to be a culinary journey through the rich flavors and traditions of Kerala.

Unlimited Onam Thaali at Kamat’s Legacy

This Onam, Kamat’s Legacy brings the grand flavours of Kerala with an Unlimited Onam Thaali featuring 26 traditional delicacies served on a banana leaf. Relish unlimited refills of classics like Vazhakkai Upperi, Sharkara Varatti, Pulinji, Avial, Kaalan Curry, Olan Curry, Erissery, Theeyal, Sambar, Parippu Curry, Rasam, Pulissery, Kootu Curry, varieties of Pachadi, Matta Rice, Papadam, Ada Pradhaman, Semiya Payasam, Curd and Banana – alongside many more festive favourites. Location: Nariman Point, Vashi, Malad and Mira Road.

Dakshin Culture Curry, Matunga East

Known for spotlighting South Indian heritage, Dakshin Culture Curry is offering an unlimited 17-dish Onam Sadhya Thali this year. Expect generous portions of classics like avial, kaalan, olan, pachadi, and sambhar with rice, plus sweet payasam to round things off. It’s the perfect spot for those who want a grand feast with great value.