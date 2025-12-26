Papaya Peels for Glowing Skin: Natural Remedy for Pigmentation, Wrinkles & Tanning

Papaya is one of the beneficial fruit which helps our body to stay healthy. But we eat the pulp of the papaya and throw away the peels. However, just as papaya is beneficial for our health, its peels are also beneficial for our skin. Papaya peels are useful in reducing facial pigmentation and dark spots. They also help in reducing premature wrinkles on the face and maintaining skin tightness.

How to use papaya peels for the skin?

When we cut a papaya, we also remove its peels. Collect these removed peels in one place and wash them lightly.

Then let them dry in the sun for 2 to 3 days. After the peels are completely dry, grind them in a mixer and make a very fine powder.

Then strain this powder through a sieve. Now, take the finely sifted powder in a bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric, raw milk, and a little honey to it.

Now mix all the ingredients well and then apply this paste to your face. After 10 to 15 minutes, massage gently and wash your face. The tanning and dead skin on your face will be removed, and your skin will become clean, clear, and radiant.