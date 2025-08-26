Parenting Tips: How to Discipline Stubborn Children Without Anger

Children's are very stubborn and often does different thing than we think. Many parents are always worried about how to discipline their little ones? Sometimes, little ones become so playful that parents are afraid to take them to their relatives or even outside. It's natural for young children to be playful and occasionally stubborn, both of which are important aspects of their development. While children should enjoy their childhood, discipline is also necessary. Child specialist Dr. Arpit Gupta offers three simple tips for disciplining young children.

Time out rules: Now we make different rules to instill good habits or discipline in little children. But if the children do not follow the rules, give them a time-out. This means making the children stand or sit in a place where they will not be distracted for a while. But the time-out should be according to the age of the children. That is, 4 to 5 minutes for 4-year-old children.

Speak calmly: When the time-out is over, talk to the child. Explain to him or her that his or her behavior was wrong. He or she should not do it again. If he or she makes the same mistake again, he or she will be given a time-out again. That is, a kind of punishment will be given.

Do your things own: If you want to discipline young children, it is very important to explain logical consequences to them. That is, tell them that if they do not do their homework, they will not be allowed to watch TV. Also, if they spill water in the house, they will have to wipe it up, and if they make a mess, they will have to pick it up.

Explain the consequences: If you explain these things to children, then no matter what they do, there will be consequences. Also, their good or bad behavior affects them, so they will gradually start to understand these things.

Positive rewards are also beneficial: If young children do something good, such as picking up their toys after playing, helping someone, or sharing their toys with others, praise them immediately. This will make them feel good and they will do these things again and again.