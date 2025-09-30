Parenting Tips: Simple Tricks to Turn Mealtime Struggles Into Fun Food Activities for Kids
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 30, 2025 15:22 IST2025-09-30T15:21:36+5:302025-09-30T15:22:39+5:30
Parenting is really tough job as you have to be on toes 24/7, handle all of their tantrums. One of the most common tantrums are related to food. Most of the kids are picky eater and cooking meal for them becomes tedious job. While wrestling with the forks and spoons isn’t an easy way to provide nutrition to your child.
There are many other interesting methods to make your child inclined towards healthy eating habits. Discover fun and educational food experiments to engage young minds and tickle taste buds in the kitchen.
- Ordinary veggie plate can be turned into rainbow veggie plate that introduces the concept of colors. Let your little chef arrange red tomatoes, orange carrots, yellow bell peppers, green cucumbers, blueberries, and purple grapes. It's a visual feast that sparks creativity and promotes an early understanding of the importance of diverse, colorful foods.
- Blindfold your child and have them guess different foods using taste, touch, and smell. This enhances sensory awareness and encourages exploration of new flavors.
- Plant seeds in pots and observe the sprouting process. As Reetika Singh, Dietician, Certified Coach, suggests, this teaches children about plant life, responsibility, and environmental appreciation.
- Create sculptures using fruits, vegetables, and toothpicks. This fosters creativity, fine motor skills, and appreciation for nature's diversity.
- Make ice cream in a bag with milk, sugar, vanilla, ice, and salt. This fun experiment introduces phase changes and the science of freezing.
- Construct a skeleton using cooked pasta to learn about human anatomy in a creative and hands-on way.