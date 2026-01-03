Paush Purnima 2026: Know Date, Auspicious Timings of Snan Muhrat and Donation

Paush Purnima marks the last day of the Hindu month of Paush. The month is dedicated to Sun worship, and offering prayers to the Sun during this period is believed to promote good physical and mental health. On Paush Purnima, offering prayers to the Moon after moonrise in the evening is considered highly auspicious.

The full moon day is also dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Reading or listening to the Satyanarayan Katha on this day is considered extremely beneficial. Reciting the Shri Sukta on Paush Purnima is believed to bring prosperity and remove negative energies. Here is a look at the auspicious timings for bathing and donations, along with the method of Shri Sukta recitation.

Paush Purnima Date and Time

According to the Hindu calendar, the Paush Purnima Tithi will begin at 6:53 pm on January 2, 2026, and will end at 3:32 pm on January 3, 2026. As per Udaya Tithi, the Paush Purnima fast will be observed on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Auspicious Time for Bathing and Donation

According to religious beliefs, bathing during Brahma Muhurta on Paush Purnima is considered the most auspicious. Devotees are advised to bathe in the Ganga or any holy river during this time. If that is not possible, one can bathe at home by adding Ganga water to the bath. Paush Purnima also marks the beginning of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

A devotee said, "Today is the holy bath of Magh Purnima. According to belief, this sacred bath comes once in many years. By bathing in the Ganga, one receives Mother Ganga’s grace and the blessings of Lord Bholenath remain with us."

Brahma Muhurta: 5:25 am to 6:20 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:05 pm to 12:46 pm

Method of Worship

After bathing during Brahma Muhurta, devotees should wear clean yellow or white clothes and take a vow to observe the fast or perform worship. Clean the place of worship and spread a red or yellow cloth on a platform. Install idols or images of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Perform Abhishek with water followed by Panchamrit. Offer Akshat, tilak, yellow flowers, and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu. Chant the mantra ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’. Devotees may also recite the Shri Sukta or Lakshmi Chalisa to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. This is believed to remove negativity from the home and open paths to wealth and prosperity.

Magh Mela 2026

Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, on the first day of the Magh Mela on Paush Purnima. With the Paush Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas of devotees has also begun.

Ajay Pal Sharma, Additional Police Commissioner said devotees arrived at Triveni Sangam and taking holy deep on Paush Purnima. Police has ensured tight security to avoid any incident.

VIDEO | Magh Mela 2026: Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, Prayagraj, on the first day of the Magh Mela on Paush Purnima. With the Paush Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas of devotees has also begun.



Ajay Pal Sharma, Additional Police Commissioner, says, "Devotees in large…

"Police, PAC jawans, RAF units, STF, ATS, NDRF have been deployed. They have been trained for crowd, traffic management. 'Jal Police' teams have also been deployed. We are also keeping a vigil using AI-enabled cameras and drones," Sharma told news agency PTI.