PETA urges women to go on sex strike against meat eating men

Global animal rights group Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has come up with a unique idea to tackle climate change -- by calling for a strike on sex with men who are meat eaters. The internet, however, did not agree with Peta in its campaign.

In a blog post on September 22, Peta wrote, "We all know them—the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. These barbecue masters believe that they can prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow humans through their consumption of meat, not only hurting animals but also harming the planet." Peta cited a study published in the journal PLOS ONE to claim that men contribute significantly more to the "climate catastrophe" than women. Meat eating men contribute 41 per cent more towards greenhouse gases, Peta claimed.