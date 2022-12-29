Photographer Aldric Alexander talks about his future plans

A person without a goal is lost! Right? Future plans or objectives are our motivation to keep going. Don't you have a pinned note on your table that says "goals to achieve"? Sure, you do just like Aldric Alexander! He too is very particular, enthusiastic, and optimistic about his future plans.



He is a car enthusiast who also found his love in photography. Thus, he clubbed the two and turned his passion into a profession. While Aldric Alexander has already achieved several milestones at the age of 23, we wonder what he has in store for the coming days. Don't you want to know? When asked the photographer about his future plans, he said with a whoosh of excitement, "In the coming years, I see myself working with even bigger companies and many more individuals."



Adding further, Aldric Alexander said, "I wish to collaborate with people across the globe and strengthen my skills even more. Being the best version of myself is all I want in the coming years."



Aldric Alexander also founded a company called Aldric A Productions L.L.C Fz which specialises in photography and videography for all kinds of events and occasions. Pointing out his future intentions for this firm, he says, "After completion of my master's degree, I will ensure to divert all my focus and experience on growing Aldric A Productions L.L.C Fz. Through this company, I see self-evolution. I hope that it emerges as one of the leading photography companies across the globe, especially in Dubai. And I shall work ceaselessly and dedicatedly toward achieving this."



We are sure that with his determination, Aldric will attain all these plans with extinction. This young boy started his journey just a few years ago and has already achieved so much! He has worked with brands like Ferrari 812 Superfast, Dubai Police, Porsche GT3 RS, Audi e-Tron GT, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Huracán STO, Urus Mansory, Ferrari LaFerrari, and many more.



There is no doubt that Aldric is a huge motorhead, but he also knows how to maintain versatility in his profile. As proof, he has done event shoots for Sonu Nigam, EXPO 2020 AZERBAIJAN, Sukhbir Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, etc., and lifestyle shoots for Natalia Itani, Shahad Al Jumaily, Shahad Al Khattab, and more.