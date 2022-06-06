Picking the right colour for your rug

New Delhi, June 6 Carpets come in a vast range of hues, so it's important to pick wisely and personalise your space. You may select from solid to multi-coloured elements depending on what best fit your needs.

Here are a few simple guidelines by Chetan Mathur and Harshvardhan Ruia of Villedomo to help you choose the correct rug colour:

Match the carpeting to the decor of your space

Each place has its own personality and function. Recognise the function that your room will serve for you and select the appropriate hue. If you want to make a small place appear larger, use bright colours. For such rooms, pastel colours, white, or a combination of pale and bright colours are appropriate. Use subdued blue or green tones in a room that is overly adorned or in a setting where you wish to instil serenity. Monochromes are also a good choice for this type of setting. Choose colours like orange, crimson, or light green for your busy zones where you want a pop of colour. Dark tones of burgundy, cocoa, or navy are also popular for a deep, rich look. These colours add cosiness and warmth to the room while also giving it a classy appearance.

When it comes to deciding on a rug colour, follow the fundamentals

When choosing a rug, it's generally a good idea to have a colour scheme in mind. Choosing muted tones for a bright colour scheme and a bright hue for a muted scheme can encourage the decor to blend along. For vividly coloured walls, choose tones of grey and light tans. Warm yellow or orange walls are also options for light or subdued walls. The colour of your rug will assist you in drawing the visitor's attention to the appropriate area. If you've already decorated the space, make sure your rug coordinates with the blankets, cushions, and wall art to create a cohesive appearance. The idea is to choose a hue that accentuates the current décor.

For decisively furnished spaces

If your rooms are monochromatic, you can experiment with patterned carpets. A patterned rug may bring your home to life if you're comfortable mixing and matching patterns. Your furniture can serve as a starting point for this; match the tones of your furniture to the carpeting.

Effective methods for deciding on a rug colour

The house's flooring is an important consideration when selecting a rug for your room. If your home's floor is dark, you should choose a dark rug to match it.

Bright and pastel colours work as well on light-coloured flooring. If you want your rug to be the focal point of your room, use muted walls and flooring and an exotic coloured rug. Bright reds, oranges, and blues in fact, any colour combination that sticks out will work well together. As a result, the rug will become an immediate discussion starter and offer your space a distinct personality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor