Pitru Paksha 2024: How to Perform Shraddha Karma and Avoid Pitru Dosha

'Pitru paksha' or Shraddha Paksha has special significance in Hinduism. In the Vedas, Shraddha is also called 'Pitru Yagya'. According to the Vedas, there are a total of five types of yagnas - Brahma Yagna, Dev Yagna, Pitru Yagna, Vaishwadev Yagna and Atithi Yagna, out of which Pitru Yagna has been called Shraddha Karma in the Puranas. Although, according to religious beliefs, Shraddha can be performed for the peace of ancestors on Amavasya Tithi every month, but performing Shraddha during Pitru Paksha and offering Pindadaan in Gaya is considered to be of special importance.

According to Hindu time calculation, Pitru Paksha starts every year from the full moon of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, which ends on Amavasya of Ashwin month and is usually of 16 days. Pitru Paksha is the occasion when we worship and offer tarpan to our ancestors and get their blessings and along with repaying the debt to ancestors, we also avoid Pitru Doshas.

However, Pitra Dosha does not mean that an ancestor is dissatisfied and causes pain, rather Pitra Dosha also means hereditary, mental and physical diseases and grief etc. The inauspicious effect on the coming generation as a result of the actions of ancestors is called Pitra Dosha. It is believed that during Pitra Paksha, ancestors roam in the mortal world and accept the Shraddha given by the relatives.

Also Read: Pitru Paksha 2024: Shubh Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance and More

In Pitra Paksha, Pitra Devs are pleased with Pind Daan, Brahmin Bhoj and other Shraddha Karmas and the Shraddha of the parents is performed on the date on which they die. In Hemadri Nagarkhand, it has been said about Shraddha that it is certain that the ancestors are satisfied for the whole year with just one day of Shraddha.

According to Deval Smriti, the person who desires Shraddha is rich, disease-free, healthy, long-lived, has capable children and earns money. A person who performs Shraddha attains auspicious worlds, gets satisfaction in the afterlife and attains complete wealth. Doing any auspicious work during Pitru Paksha is considered forbidden and in this regard it is believed that doing any happy work during Shraddha Paksha hurts the souls of ancestors. That is why buying any kind of new things is also avoided during these days.