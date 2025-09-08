Pitru Paksha 2025: When It Starts, Ends and Know The Special Role of Crows During this period

After Ganeshostav Pitrupaksha begins, it is a 16-days period on lunar calender where families bow respect to their loved ones who left. This is sacred fortnight, celebrated during the months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin, is believed to bring peace to the souls of the forefathers and bestows blessings upon the living, helping the deceased souls in their journey toward moksha. This year Pitru Paksha begins on Sun, 7 Sept, 2025 and ends on Sun, 21 Sept, 2025

Crow which is one of the most neglected bird whole year becomes one of the important during this period, Let's understand logic behind it...

Pitru Paksha provides spiritual framework for people to express gratitude and remembrance for their ancestors and predecessors. Doing Sharddha and Tarpan helps the soul to get moksha (spiritual liberation). Families perfom acts of charity and offers prayers, which are thought to bring prosperity, harmony and spirityal advancement to their families.

Pitru Paksha is a 16-day period that starts on Bhadrapada Purnima (full moon) and ends on Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya (new moon).