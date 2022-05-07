Plan a memorable Mother's Day

New Delhi, May 7 Make your mother feel special this Mother's Day by treating her like a Queen on this occasion with small weekend getaways or a lavish Sunday Brunch. Here is a list of a few places where you can make your mother feel priceless this holiday season.

Shangri-La, Bengaluru

This Mother's Day at Shangri-La Bengaluru, guests can transport their moms to b Cafe and host her with a mouth-watering brunch, treat her to a relaxing spa treatment, or gift her with exclusive Shangri-La vouchers or a Do-it-yourself Cake.

This special Mother's Day Brunch will be available on 8th May 2022 from 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and starts at Rs. 2650 plus taxes including a mommy-special surprise takeaway, with compliments.

Weekend getaway at Six Senses Fort Barwara

Just three-hour drive from Jaipur, discover the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara with an exciting offer which includes all meals, complimentary Six Senses wellness and sustainability activities and more!

Inclusions:

. Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for two

. Scheduled daily group wellness and sustainability activities

. Dedicated Guest Experience Maker

