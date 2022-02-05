Plan your weekend with these OTT releases

New Delhi, Feb 5 The first weekend of February is expected to attract the majority of couch potatoes who, rather than venturing out into the cold, would prefer to binge-watch the latest OTT releases. This weekend brings us six amazing stories, each with a unique plot and intriguing storyline. We've compiled a list of this week's releases so you can get a head start on your weekend fun; check it out!

The Great Indian Murder - Disney+ Hotstar

The show, based on the novel Six Suspects, is produced by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and directed by critically acclaimed Tigmanshu Dhulia. The cast lineup, which includes Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Richa Chadha, Raghubir Yadav, and Paoli Dam, among others, is enough to pique your interest, but the genre - thriller - adds to it. A CBI investigation into the murder of a spoiled brat leads to the arrest of six suspects. Following that, an investigation full of numerous twists, turns, and versions begins. The show is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Detective Boomrah - MX Player

This week marks the return of a detective series after a long hiatus. Detective Boomrah's first season, which is now available on MX Player, follows a detective duo as they investigate the disappearance of a man who appeared mysteriously in a locked room of a Haveli-turned-heritage hotel in Rajasthan. When Detective Boomrah comes across a Sitar girl and is attacked by an unidentified assailant, the mystery deepens. Sudhanshu Rai, who also plays Detective Boomrah in the series, directed it.

Loop Lapeta - Netflix

The Netflix film starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin is a roller coaster ride full of thrills, excitement, and edge-of-your-seat moments. As the trailer suggests, a major highlight of the film is a time loop referred to as the 'cycle of life,' in which both Satya and Savi are trapped. Savi has only 50 minutes to raise Rs 50 lakh to save her boyfriend, who happens to be shot dead. Soon after, he comes back to life, as if time has stopped. Loop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia, is hailed as the perfect blend of comedy and suspense.

Rocket Boys - Sony Liv

Rocket Boys is a tribute to two sons of the soil - Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai - who are regarded as the forefathers of India's space adventure. The series delves deeper into the lives of great Indian scientists who worked in both foreign lands and India to push India's space programme past the glass ceiling. The series' lead actors include Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapoor, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, among others.

Murderville - Netflix

Murderville is a must-see for fans of international shows, as it is part scripted crime comedy, part improv exercise, and part immersive plot. In each episode, a celebrity guest joins detective Terry Seattle to solve various cases. Murderville, with its likeable cast, guest stars, and complex mysteries, avoids becoming too intense by including a number of light-hearted and funny moments. As a result, don't miss out on Netflix's improvisational crime comedy.

