New Delhi, Aug 8 Some say travel is expensive but there are always ways to save a few bucks on travel. All it takes is a bit of determination and a quest to hunt for the right deals. How much will you save by hunting for travel deals - is something that we sure cannot guarantee. To save you from any stress later, Goibibo culls out simple yet effective ways to make your dream vacay easy on the pocket.

First, start with a travel fund. Financial planning never hurt anyone!: Make time your biggest currency. Start planning ahead of time for your vacation and avoid taking loans to fund your holiday. Diligently stash away some money every week into a liquid fund. Saving on a weekly basis instead of a monthly one helps you break down the contribution to smaller accessible amounts that don't pinch as much.

40-50 per cent deals on hotels are up for grabs, every day: Imagine this: Travel is on the cards, and you have your dream travel list ready, from the type of local cuisine that you are waiting to indulge in to your dreamy stay at a hotel overseeing the majestic hills of Himalayas. While you just cannot help but get excited about this travel pops, the quintessential question, am I on a budget, or is this travel eating into my savings? To your surprise, there are platforms like Goibibo that offer daily steal deals that can make help make your hotel stays cheaper by 40-50 per cent.

Best price guarantee options that offer the assurance of booking at the best available rates: Let's ask you this. What's more important? The assurance of best-guaranteed rates or the doing away with a convenience fee for an overpriced holiday package? We bet that you will go for the first option. And that, we say, is the right choice. When looking for travel deals, do keep a watch on once-in-a-lifetime deals that guarantee the best price for every booking and the promise of a 2X refund in case of counter pricing on another travel platform.

Planning travel on these three days will do the trick too: A tip that we'd rather whisper to you, but here goes. You can save anywhere from 10 to 40 percent on your flight tickets if you travel on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday! Usually, people prefer to travel on Fridays or Mondays to get an extended weekend. Traveling in the middle of the week won't get you an extended break, but it might help you save monies on your plane ticket. Also, choose to fly later in the day if you have the luxury to be flexible on dates. Red eyes

