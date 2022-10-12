Positive Self-Talk for Mental Health - Dr Dhananjay Ashturkar

“The way you talk to yourself, creates your reality.” When things go wrong or people let us down, whether we get upset about it and how long we remain upset about it, depends on how we think about these situations. In such situations, our inner voice makes us believe that we deserve the worst or gives us the strength to bounce back. This inner voice is the self-talk that we indulge in consciously or unconsciously throughout the day.

The inner voice includes our conscious and unconscious thoughts and beliefs. It determines how we perceive the situations around us. Self-talk is positive if it is encouraging and optimistic. If it keeps us hopeful even in the worst situations. Negative self-talk, on the other hand, demoralizes us and stresses us even in minor situations that challenge us.

We can identify if we indulge in negative self-talks, if

We can identify if we indulge in negative self-talks, if

in our thoughts we blame ourselves for everything that goes wrong. we focus only on the negative aspects of our life. we expect the worst even in the most promising situations. we expect experiences to be good or bad only.

According to a study published in the Annual Review of Clinical Psychology, people who engage in negative self-talk experience more intense feelings of depression.

We can identify if we indulge in positive self-talks, if

We have positive-self perception.

We Don’t dwell on the past.

We use positive language.

Our thoughts encourage us and boosts our confidence.

Positive self-talk helps us to build self-respect and self-confidence. Even a study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, reported that positive self-talk helps to regulate their thoughts, feelings, and behaviour under social stress in people suffering from anxiety disorders.

We can practice positive self-talk by following the ABC rule.

A: Activating Situation

Identify the situations that emote negative feelings.

B: Beliefs

Check your beliefs how that makes you perceive a situation.

C- Consequences

Think of the consequences of how you react to the situation.Along with following these steps, practicing positive affirmations will help us to train our inner thoughts and be more optimistic. This World Mental Health Day, let us “Say Yes to Life” by practicing positive self-talk.

Please Scan the QR code to know more on Mental Health



