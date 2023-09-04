Prasad recipes to prepare for Lord Krishna's bhog this Janmashtami

One of the most important Hindu festivals is Janmashtami. The birthday of Lord Krishna is observed on this day. The auspicious day of Lord Krishna's birth is on August 19th this year. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations continue to be unique. People offer Lord Krishna a variety of things on this special day. On this day, Lord Krishna's favourite dish, known as "bhog," is made. Here are some "bhog" recipes you can prepare for Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami.

Take a look:

1. Dhaniya Panjiri

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup coriander seeds

½ cup powdered sugar

7-8 makhana (foxnuts), quartered

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp almond slivers

1 tbsp melon seeds

1 tsp cardamom powder

3 tbsp ghee

Rose petals

1 tbsp pistachio slivers

Method:

Lightly warm up the coriander seeds so that they lose the moisture and are lightly fragrant.

Cool and grind to a fine powder.

Heat the ghee and lightly fry the dry fruits till golden. Remove from heat and add to the powdered coriander. Add the powdered sugar, cardamom powder and rose petals.

2. Makhan Mishri

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

200g Fresh white butter

50 g mishri

Method. Mix the mishri into the fresh white butter. Chill. Make small laddu of the makhan mishri. Keep chilled.

3. Makhana Paag

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

50 g makhana

3 cups sugar

50g dry coconut

1 tbs ghee

Method:

Quarter the makhanas. Cut coconut into slices. Heat the ghee and lightly fry the coconut slices till golden. Remove immediately. Fry the makhanas in the remaining ghee till golden. Remove from heat.

In a large pan, take 1 cup water and 3 cups sugar. Bring to a boil. Stir till the sugar is completely dissolved. Boil for 5-6 minutes or till the syrup starts foaming and you have a syrup of 2 string consistency ready with you. Add in the fried makhana and coconut and stir continuously till the mixture turns frothy. Remove on a greased thali and allow to set for 2 hours. Break into pieces before offering.