Priyanka Chopra Shares Jewelry Care Tip Every Bride Must Know Before the Big Day

As margashirsha end the wedding season will began and when it comes to marriage one of the most important things for woman except saree, lehenga or gown is gold, diamond or pearl jewelry gives a royal touch to the look. But in all these celebrations and rush, we often neglect the care of jewelry. We often spray perfume while going to a wedding or a function. Wearing perfume does not remove the bad smell of sweat from the body. But if we are not careful while applying perfume, we can do a lot of damage to our jewelry . Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra has given us a important tip about how to take care of our dearest jewelry.

Many of us spray perfume after getting fully ready. But this can cause the chemical components in it to get on the jewelry or saree. Which can reduce its shine. Often, the chemicals in perfumes reduce the shine of jewelry. This immediately reduces the shine of jewelry like gold, platinum, diamonds or pearls. If you wear jewelry worth lakhs of rupees and spray perfume on it, it can get damaged. Let's know what to take care of before wearing jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra says that before wearing any jewelry during the wedding season, apply perfume, hairspray and everything else. This will help you took look beautiful and smell good.

How to take care of jewelry?

1. You should keep diamond, pearl, oxide and gold jewelry separately and carefully. Keeping jewelry together causes them to get tangled and increases the risk of scratches. Use a soft pouch or box for jewelry.

2. Use warm water, soap and a soft brush to clean metal jewelry. Cleaning jewelry using chemicals can reduce its shine.

3. Remove rings or chains before exercising. Sweat can reduce the shine of jewelry.