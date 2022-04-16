Protein-rich breakfast recipes

New Delhi, April 16 Modern-day dietary challenges are several and can be demanding. Needless to say, you need an innovative approach, especially for the most important meal of the day, i.e., your breakfast.

Protein is an important component of your diet, it keeps you active, helps you maintain a healthy weight and saves you from many health hazards, especially in the later years of your life.

Sadly, the typical Indian breakfast mostly misses this dietary component for carbohydrates. But, worry not, here's a list of easy to prepare Indian and continental recipes for a protein-rich morning diet, shared by Vijay Thakkar, a fitness entrepreneur and Functional Medicine & Lifestyle Disease Reversal Coach who aims to help people get rid of lifestyle diseases, with a curated reversal plan, with time-tested remedies, physical and mental wellness, and guidance:

Protein Rich Parathas

Quick to make and easily likeable by everyone, hot parathas can make any morning fulfilling. All you need is to use items like jowar bajra, ragi and drumstick leaves with millet flour instead of wheat. Add methi leaves or stuff with paneer, onions, etc. to make it more tasteful. Or if you like to keep it simple just go for ragi Tawa paratha served with curd or yoghurt.

High Protein Dosa

Idli and dosa have been one of the best and most versatile Indian cuisines, especially in the morning. You can prepare your idlis and dosas as per your dietary needs. Use buckwheat or kuttu flour

