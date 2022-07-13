Punjabi Food Festival with Chef Harangad Singh

New Delhi, July 13 Chef Harangad Singh will showcase an array of authentic Punjabi food using his secret blend of spices and remarkable talent at Dhaba at The Claridges, New Delhi. His award-winning culinary skills will take guests on an exquisite journey to discover unforgettable Punjab bites.

This eclectic Punjabi food festival and signature dining experience will last 12 days and will feature a celebrated guest-Chef Harangad Singh, who is well-known for his classic, innovative, and nostalgic Indian cuisine.

Chef Harangad's specially handcrafted menu, inspired by the diverse flavours of India, includes complimentary arrival dishes- Sukke Kale Chane and Pinni Da Halwa- for the guests. Bhatti Da Murgh, Lahori Murgh Tikka, Tawe Aali Champaan, Bittu di Mutton Sikh, Tandoori Pomfret, and Amritsari Macchi are among the delectable non-veg appetisers. Bharwa Paneer Tikka, Khumb di Tikki, Patialvi Chana dal te Subji di Seekh, Dahi Kebab, and Bhutte Matar di Tikki are vegetarian options.

The main course section includes a variety of mouthwatering Punjabi dishes such as Murga Tari Wala, Khatta Murgh Sirka Pyaaz, and Cooker Meat, Martabaan Meat, Meethi Machi Curry, and Jhing Tawa Masala to cater to those seeking heavenly Punjabi food. Among the vegetarian main course options are Ghutwa Palak Wadi, Khumb Hara Pyaaz, Kadhi Pakoda, Baingan Bharta, Tarachand Paneer Bhurji, and Amritsari Daal, with rice options including Kaale Moti da Pulao and Meat Chawal.

A Punjabi meal is not complete without the legendary Amritsari Choley Kulche and delectable Desserts. To end the divine meal on a sweet note, food connoisseurs can choose from rich desserts such as Atte Da Halwa, Kheer, and Dudh Jalebi.

