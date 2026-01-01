QShip Worldwide Sponsors Pitch Den – Roar in the Villa as Solitaire Partner (Season 2)

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: QShip Worldwide, a global logistics and supply chain solutions provider enabling seamless cross-border trade for businesses worldwide, recently came onboard as the Solitaire Sponsor for Pitch Den – Roar in the Villa (Season 2), a high-impact startup funding platform focused on early-stage founders.

Through this sponsorship, QShip reinforced its commitment to supporting India's startup ecosystem by backing platforms that drive real execution, founder readiness, and global ambition from day one.

Pitch Den – Roar in the Villa is a closed-door startup funding IP where idea-stage startups are taken to MVP stage within 36 hours in an immersive villa format, followed by a curated investor pitching platform. The recently concluded edition was hosted at Goa Shell Resort, Karjat, bringing together selected startups, angel investors, and ecosystem leaders.

The platform witnessed strong investor participation and tangible outcomes. Avasar Club, one of the participating startups, successfully raised INR 50 lakhs, while three additional startups signed term sheets worth INR 70 lakhs, INR 20 lakhs, and INR 15 lakhs respectively, taking the total investor commitment to INR 1.5 crores.

Speaking on the association, Abhishek Middha, Chief Executive Officer – QShip Worldwide, said:

“At QShip, we believe in supporting platforms that help founders move beyond ideas and into execution. Pitch Den's Roar in the Villa format aligns with our philosophy of speed, clarity, and global thinking. We're proud to support an initiative that enables startups to prepare for scale and international growth.”

Chirag Thakker, Founder – Pitch Den, added:

“QShip's support as our Solitaire Sponsor added significant strength to this edition of Pitch Den. Their belief in founder-led execution and global ambition aligns seamlessly with our vision, and we're grateful for their backing in making Season 2 impactful.”

By supporting Pitch Den, QShip Worldwide reaffirmed its intent to stand alongside founders at the earliest stages of their journey—enabling platforms that help startups build confidently, access capital, and think globally.

As Pitch Den continues to evolve as a premier startup funding IP, the platform extends its sincere appreciation to QShip Worldwide for its contribution to strengthening the startup ecosystem and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

