Quick Ladoo recipes to make this Ganesh Chaturthi

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31st. Ladoos are a hot favourite of most people when it comes to sweets. It is also the favourite food of Lord Ganesha. The little Lord loves to eat these sweet delights. The best part of Laddoos is that they are one of the easiest sweet recipes that you can try.

Malai Ladoo

Malai Ladoo Malai Ladoo is often prepared as an offering to the gods. The malai Ladoo can be made using not just a malai base but aslo using Mawa and condensed milk. In the case of condensed milk, sugar isn't necessary for the recipe.

Coconut Ladoo

These are delicious variety of ladoos, made with grated coconut and sugar. You may also choose to use jaggery in place of sugar if you are too health conscious yet love to eat sweets.

Rava Ladoo

This ladoo recipe is prepared from semolina or rava. It is healthy and tasty at the same time. If you are bored of the regular motichoor ladoos then try out rava ladoo for a sumptuous change of taste









