Raw Functional Training the next big thing in Indian fitness

New Delhi, July 16 Sohrab Khushrushahi, founder of SOHFIT, and American celebrity trainer Da Rulk set to launch RFT India. RFT, or Raw Functional Training, combines bodyweight exercises with functional strength and conditioning to improve dynamic mobility. A distinctive training program created by Joseph Sakoda, aka Da Rulk.

Today, RFT is finding global resonance with its universal and application-based principles. Coming from a First Responders background, Da Rulk realized fitness training alone was not effective when an individual is put to the test in challenging situations. He has applied this to RFT and tried to create a mentally challenging sequence-based training program. He has trained across the Navy Seals and rescues personnel, Olympic medalists, MMA fighters, professional athletes, and celebrities including Chris Hemsworth.

Speaking on bringing RFT to India, Da Rulk said, "I am happy to sign my first ever licensing partnership for RFT with Sohrab. He has built a fitness community with SOHFIT and resonates with my views on making movement functional and purpose-driven. When I think of it, RFT is made for India. It is universal and based on setting and pushing your own boundaries. We have come together, to build an inclusive community and I really look forward to growing the RFT movement here with Sohrab and the team at SOHFIT."

Da Rulk made Raw Functional Training (RFT) a ground-breaking approach to motion action workouts.

Further speaking on the collaboration, Sohrab Khushrushahi, Founder of SOHFIT said, "I am elated to announce the realization of a big dream of bringing Da Rulk and RFT to India. His form of Raw Functional Training is something I have believed in and practiced with visible results. We want to take his immense knowledge to our growing fitness community and make RFT a universal form of fitness, adapting across fitness levels and needs. Da Rulk's proven track record with RFT across first responders, elite athletes and celebrities have shown how effective and versatile this form of training can be. With this partnership, my endeavor will be to reach across India and ignite an RFT movement with Da Rulk!"

There will be a series of RFT workshops held across India with the first RFT challenge launching in August 2022.

