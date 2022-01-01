Relationship expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani tells you to embrace dating in 2022

New Delhi, Jan 1 The rules of dating are constantly changing. Discovering a companion or forming a meaningful relationship can be difficult, but there is always hope of finding love, even when you least expect it. Bumble India's Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani, offers some advice to help you navigate dating in 2022.

"The most fundamental guideline of dating is to enjoy yourself and live in the moment. The dating world, as complicated as it is, is also full of adventure and excitement. Take everything one day at a time and have fun. Remember not to compromise on what you actually want during the process. The secret to finding your mate is having healthy dating practises and not settling for less," states Shahzeen.

Looking ahead, 4 in 5 single Ind are excited and hopeful about dating as immunizations become more widely available. As you prepare to start dating in the new year, keep these pointers in mind:

Date at your own pace: Date who you want and how you want to in the new year, set a pace for yourself, one that makes you comfortable. You should not need to feel like you have to rush into a relationship. Take the time to get to know each other better before you decide to take the next step in your relationship. It is absolutely okay to take your time before getting intimate with someone.

Say NO to red flags: If your budding romance is showing signs of red flags, please do not ignore them. Sometimes we can get carried away with the excitement brought about by new dating prospects. At early stages, when you know that this partnership is probably not the one for you, learn to walk away at an early stage.

Do not go back to your ex: Embracing dating means looking ahead and not looking back. Most breakups include a little bit of wallowing, and that's fine! But if thinking about your ex has become disruptive to your day-to-day routine, making a schedule you can follow helps get your thoughts back on track. There's no one right way to get over an ex, but making small changes can help you move on and eventually make another meaningful connection.

Be your authentic self: Be true to who you, although it sounds obvious

