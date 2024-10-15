Revelation unveiled: Shincheonji Seminar Draws Global Crowd

he Shincheonji Jeonju Evangelism Seminar in South Korea wrapped up in remarkable fashion, attracting more than 16,000 enthusiastic attendees in person and a virtual audience that brought the total viewership to an impressive 117,000 worldwide. Among the crowd were over 250 pastors from various denominations, with another 200 pastors joining the seminar online. Held at the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Jeonju, this event marked the culmination of a 20-day series exploring the Book of Revelation, captivating participants with its spiritual depth and community spirit. The final day of the seminar turned into a grand festival, with performances from a military band and traditional folk music troupes energising the atmosphere. Attendees began arriving hours before the official start, filling every seat in the church and spilling into the outdoor areas. Despite the massive turnout, safety concerns meant that some hopeful participants were unable to secure a spot inside, adding to the online viewership. Church members lined the streets leading up to the venue, welcoming guests with colourful displays and cultural performances that set the tone for the day.

Chairman Lee Man-hee, who leads Shincheonji, delivered a passionate lecture on the fulfilment of prophecies in the Book of Revelation, drawing comparisons to the fulfilment of Old Testament prophecies by Jesus. He urged those present to critically engage with the teachings of Shincheonji, encouraging questions and clarifications to deepen their understanding. Lee stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of Revelation's contents, reminding everyone that nothing should be added or removed from its teachings. His message resonated with the audience, many of whom had travelled from different parts of the country and even internationally to attend.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and emotion as two pastors from other denominations presented Chairman Lee with a bouquet in appreciation for the new insights they had gained. The gesture symbolised the sense of unity and shared purpose that had characterised the entire seminar. They pledged to carry the teachings of Revelation back to their own communities, continuing the spread of knowledge. For those who attended, both in person and online, the Shincheonji Jeonju Evangelism Seminar was much more than a series of lectures—it was a celebration of faith, learning, and connection. The event created a lasting impact, with many leaving inspired to delve deeper into their own spiritual journeys, and to explore the profound messages of Revelation in their lives.

