Roof-top moments to cherish pre-monsoon

New Delhi, May 28 Want to enjoy a beautiful sunset while eating delicious food? Tired of going to restaurants with boring interiors, cramped spaces, and repetitive themes? Visit these stunning locations with breathtaking views before the monsoon ruins your plans.

Want solace in the arms of nature? Find this safe nest, beautifully positioned in the middle of an urban jungle to help you dwell in its fresh vibe.

Hitchki, Powai

Need a break from your lacklustre daily routine? What you need is a meal in the open area of Hitchki, Powai, an upbeat and spacious restaurant adding Bollywood drama to your meal, with a fresh breeze that makes your hair fly.

OPA

Are you enchanted by the wondrous architecture of Santorini and Mykonos as well? Well, then get ready to embrace the gusts of Grecian winds in this modern place. Its outdoor seating is surely going to transport you to Greece and leave you wanting more time at OPA.

M.I.T.R.O.N

A spectacular sunset sky, awe-inspiring lighting and the company of your loved one(s). Enjoy the perfect blend of all 3 at M.I.T.R.O.N Thane to have an unforgettable experience that will leave you mesmerised.

