Saavan 2024: Devotees in Delhi Throng Temples To Offer Prayers on ‘Sawan Shivratri’ (Watch Video)

Devotees thronged the Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk to offer prayers on the occasion of Shivratri in the holy month of Sawan on Friday morning. The devotees flocked to the temple premises to present offerings to Lord Shiva and express their reverence and seek divine blessings in their lives. People can be seen performing the Jalabhishekam and offering curd, milk, honey, panchamruta Bel leaves, flowers and sandalwood paste to the Shiva Linga at the temple.

Devotees also offered prayers at Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal, Haridwar on the occasion of Shivratri in the holy month of 'saavan'. Sawan Shivratri is a major Hindu festival with deep religious and spiritual meaning. This festival is celebrated on the 14th day of the lunar month and marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

Visuals From Delhi Temple

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the occasion of Shivratri in the holy month of 'saavan'. pic.twitter.com/agsRQTAJgu — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory given the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at the Kalindi Kunj border. In addition to this advisory, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has been completely closed from July 29 to August 2 given the increasing crowd of Kanwariyas.

The roads on both sides of the highway have been reserved for Kanwariyas. Delhi traffic police in a post on X said, "In view of the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi kunj border, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the commuters and Kanwarias. Kindly follow the traffic advisory."

The Kanwar Yatra procession witnesses Kanwariyas collecting water from a river and carrying it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the Lord Shiva shrines. The Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage that took place from July 22 and will come to an end on August 2 on Shivratri.