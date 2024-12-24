Saif Ali Khan's Top Fashion Moments from 2024

The Luxe Casual Look

Saif exuded effortless charm in a light blue linen shirt paired with olive trousers and beige shoes. This look is a perfect example of understated sophistication that screamed relaxed yet refined style.

The Royal Ethnic Ensemble

For a festive affair, Saif opted for black embroidered kurta with a matching sherwani. The intricate detailing and tailored fit made this look regal and effortlessly timeless, perfect for modern Indian celebrations.

The Classic Black Bandhgala

A tailored black bandhgala paired with a crisp white pocket square showcased Saif’s penchant for timeless elegance. This look embodied classic sophistication with a modern edge.

The Classic Linen Kurta Look

Saif’s linen kurta and a cool multicoloured pants ensemble proved that simplicity can be the ultimate style statement. This look radiated comfort and elegance, making it the ideal choice for a day event while maintaining a fashionable edge.

The Timeless Nehru Jacket Look

Dressed in a crisp white kurta pajama paired with a classic Nehru jacket, Saif stole the spotlight with his sophisticated appearance. His effortless charm and sartorial choice highlighted his knack for combining traditional and contemporary styles seamlessly.

