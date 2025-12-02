Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru: Know the Price of Her Unique Wedding Ring

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprise fans by announcing her wedding to filmmaker-director Raj Nidimoru on Monday, December 1, 2025. Family Man actress shared a series of photos in which she was looking breathtaking. Wedding was held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and was a intimate wedding. Her simple yet elegant bridal look is one of the most discussed topic on social media. Other than her look, what caught fans eye was her unique design ring. You will be shocked to read the price of this ring

Jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel initially questioned the ring's design, identifying it as a lozenge-cut diamond but noting its atypical plain center. While lozenge-cut diamonds usually feature steps, Goel found a similar example with a plain center. He ultimately concluded that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement ring is exceptionally unique among celebrity rings.

How much does Samantha's ring cost?

Instead of a traditional diamond ring, Samantha wore a very special and eye-catching designed ring at the wedding. According to media reports, this ring is made of 'Lozenge Portrait Cut Diamonds'. There is a 'Lozenge Portrait Cut' diamond of approximately 2 carats in the center of this ring and 8 diamonds are delicately attached around it in a petal shape.

This ring is a beautiful piece of jewelry. This portrait cut diamond is very thin and flat, which has to be cut with great care without breaking. Therefore, this ring has been specially designed as a custom design. It is estimated that the price of this ring of Samantha is around Rs 1.5 crore. This special ring is a very beautiful gift given to Samantha by Raj. This is appreciating Samantha's fashion sense.