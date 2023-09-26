Scientific tricks to recover from a hangover

New Delhi, Sep 26 We've all been there -- the morning after a night of excessive alcohol consumption, struggling to function with a pounding headache, queasy stomach, and an overall sense of misery.

While there's no magical cure for a hangover, science offers some valuable insights into how we can alleviate its effects and expedite our recovery.

Explore five scientifically-backed strategies to help you bounce back from a hangover putlines by Soniya Nirav, a certified dietician at Fast&Up.

Hydration -- The Ultimate Hangover Healer

One of the primary culprits behind the misery of a hangover is dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it causes your body to expel more fluids through urine than it takes in. This can lead to a significant loss of water and essential electrolytes, leaving you feeling parched and miserable.

The solution? Rehydrate, and do it generously. Water is your best friend during a hangover. Sip on water throughout the day to replenish lost fluids and help alleviate symptoms like headache, dizziness, and dry mouth. For an extra boost, consider reaching for electrolyte-rich beverages such as sports drinks, which can help restore the balance of vital minerals in your body.

Electrolytes -- The Key to Rebalancing

Alcohol not only depletes your body of water but also strips away crucial electrolytes like potassium and sodium. These electrolytes play a crucial role in maintaining various bodily functions, including nerve and muscle function, which can be compromised during a hangover.

To replenish your electrolyte levels, incorporate foods and beverages rich in these minerals into your recovery plan. Bananas, for example, are an excellent source of potassium, while coconut water is a natural source of both potassium and sodium. Additionally, sports drinks often contain a balanced mix of electrolytes to help restore your body's equilibrium.

Antioxidants -- Combatting Hangover-Induced Inflammation

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to the production of harmful free radicals in your body, which contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation. This, in turn, worsens hangover symptoms.

To combat this oxidative stress, introduce antioxidant-rich foods into your diet. Fruits and vegetables, such as berries, citrus fruits, and leafy greens, are packed with antioxidants that can help neutralize free radicals, reduce inflammation, and alleviate some of the discomfort associated with a hangover. Adding these foods to your post-drinking meals or snacks can be a smart choice.

Rest and Sleep -- Your Body's Natural Recovery Mechanism

Alcohol has a notorious reputation for disrupting your sleep cycle. While it might make you feel drowsy initially, it can lead to fragmented and restless sleep throughout the night, leaving you feeling fatigued and groggy the next day.

The solution? Prioritize rest and sleep. Give your body the time it needs to recover by taking a nap or getting an extra hour or two of sleep. This can help you regain your energy, improve your mood, and accelerate your hangover recovery. Make your sleep environment as comfortable as possible to maximize the quality of your rest.

Natural Hangover Remedy -- Coconut Water

Coconut water is often touted as a natural hangover remedy due to its hydrating properties and electrolyte content. It's a clear liquid extracted from young green coconuts and has gained popularity as a refreshing and replenishing beverage.

Coconut water can be particularly beneficial for those struggling with a hangover because it contains potassium, sodium, and natural sugars that help rehydrate and reenergize your body. While it may not be a magical cure, it can certainly provide relief and contribute to your overall recovery efforts.

While there's no foolproof way to completely eliminate a hangover, these five scientific fixes can undoubtedly help ease your discomfort and expedite your recovery. Hydration, electrolytes, antioxidants, rest, and the inclusion of natural remedies like coconut water can collectively make the morning after a night of indulgence a little more bearable. Remember, the best way to prevent a hangover is to drink in moderation, but when that isn't possible, these strategies can be your lifeline to feeling better sooner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor