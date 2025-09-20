Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Begins September 22: Know Ghatsthapana Time, Puja Vidhi and Traditions

Nine days Navratri festival begins from Monday September 22, 2025 and during these days devotees will worship nine avatars of goddess Durga. This is also known as Sharadiya Navratri. Temples of the goddesses in the city are decorated for the Navratri festival. The Shubha Muhurta to install goddess is from 5 am to 1.30 pm. The festival will be celebrated in the temple of the goddess with worship and chanting for nine nights for the entire nine days.

The Navratri story recounts the battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, in which she triumphs over evil. Mahishasura's boon of invincibility necessitated a nine-night battle, culminating in his defeat by Durga. During these nine nights, the diverse forms of Durga are worshipped, followed by Vijayadashami on the tenth day, celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Ghatsthapana Ritual: On the first day of Navratri, many people install a Ghat by keeping an idol or a photograph of the Goddess in their house. Installation of Ghat involves placing a curtain before the Goddess, filling it with soil, and sowing grains on the first day. Over nine days, the Ghat is adorned with different garlands of leaves and flowers and watered. By the ninth day, the grains have sprouted, completing the Ghat. Throughout these nine days, the nine forms of Durga Devi are worshipped with recitations of mantras and hymns to appease the Goddess.

Nine-day fast: Many devotees observe a strict fast for nine days to please the Goddess. Some observe this fast by eating only fruits, while some observe a fast only on water. During this period, many do not wear leather items. While devotees who observe the fast for nine days do not wear slippers during this time. Some do not sleep on the bed. After Navami, on Dashami, i.e. on the day of Dussehra, after worshipping the Goddess and dissolving the Ghat, they break this fast. Those devotees who cannot observe the nine-day fast observe the fast on the first day and Ashtami and Navami.