Shardiya Navratri 2024: Is Walking Barefoot Really Good for You? Know Religious and Scientific Reason Behind It!

Shardiya Navratri 2024: The auspicious festival where we celebrate the shakti(power) of goddess for 9 days began on October 3. Many people walk barefoot during this festival as a form of worship. What benefits and drawbacks come with this practice, and what is its scientific basis. Walking barefoot has both religious and scientific significance. When entering a sacred space, we remove our shoes to leave behind impurities and mental burdens. This act reflects a commitment to preserving clean surroundings and helps foster a connection with the environment.

The soles of our feet are highly sensitive, containing acupuncture points linked to the entire body. Walking barefoot allows the body's energies to interact with the ground, improving blood circulation, alleviating various ailments, reducing high blood pressure, relieving stress, minimizing headaches, boosting energy, lowering heart disease risk, controlling weight, and strengthening bones. Doctors recommend walking barefoot in gardens or open spaces for at least fifteen minutes daily. Thus, walking barefoot is beneficial not just during Navratri, but year-round.

The origins of walking barefoot during Navratri are not well-documented, but it likely began with the practice of Ghatasthana, where soil is placed around the religious pot, connecting devotees with nature. During this time, practitioners avoid driving to strengthen their bond with the earth. For nine days, devotees abstain from onions, garlic, and meat, consume fruits, and maintain monogamy. These practices not only provide physical benefits but also teach the value of sacrifice. Walking barefoot aligns with this effort, emphasizing the importance of physical commitment and spiritual focus.

Festivals mark opportunities to adopt good habits and engage in positive actions. However, recent trends often overlook thoughtful engagement with traditions. If one wishes to participate in a practice, it's crucial to understand its significance fully before acting.