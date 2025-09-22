Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1 Muhurat: Check Auspicious Time of Ghatasthapana and Mantra on First Day of Navratri

Today is the first day of Sharadiya Navratri 2025, on this day, Goddess Durga has arrived on an elephant, which reflects a symbol of progress and prosperity for her devotees. Over the next nine days, devotees will worship different forms of Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings for growth, peace and happiness. The festival will continue until Maha Navami on October 1, 2025 and will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

On the first day of Navratri 2025, devotees perform Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana), followed by the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. This year, the first day falls under Shukla Yoga and Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Shree Chamunda Mata Temple priest Ghanshyam Dwivedi says, "Today is the first day of Shardiya Navratri...Devotees have come in large numbers to seek darshan in Mataji’s darbar..." pic.twitter.com/wjPzGqK5vI — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

Jodhpur Shree Chamunda Mata Temple priest Ghanshyam Dwivedi says, "Today is the first day of Shardiya Navratri...Devotees have come in large numbers to seek darshan in Mataji’s darbar..."

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: "Maa Mansa Devi Temple priest says, During Shardiya Navratri, devotees offer prayers to the Goddess with great devotion, presenting items such as betel leaves, coconut, and other offerings according to their heartfelt devotion. On the first day of Navratri,… pic.twitter.com/yBGW5w3adv — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

The priest of Maa Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar said, "During Shardiya Navratri, devotees offer prayers to the Goddess with great devotion, presenting items such as betel leaves, coconut, and other offerings according to their heartfelt devotion. On the first day of Navratri, the first form of the Goddess, Shailputri, is worshipped."

Auspicious Time for Kalash Sthapana

Astrologer Pt. Rakesh Pandey of Maharishi Parashar Jyotish Sansthan Trust, Lucknow, has shared the timings for the first day:

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat: 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Special Abhijit Muhurat: 11:36 AM to 12:24 PM

Other Auspicious Timings on the First Day of Navratri

Brahma Muhurat: 04:35 AM – 05:22 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:36 AM – 12:24 PM

Nishita Muhurat: 11:50 PM – 12:38 AM

Also Read | Shardiya Navaratri 2025: How To Make Crispy Homemade Potato Chips for Your Fasting Days.

In Nishita Muhurat, the Goddess is especially worshipped for the fulfilment of mantras.

Choghadiya Muhurat – Daytime (Sept 22)

Amrit (Best Time): 06:09 AM – 07:40 AM

Shubh (Auspicious Time): 09:11 AM – 10:43 AM

Char (Normal Time): 01:45 PM – 03:16 PM

Labh (Progress Time): 03:16 PM – 04:47 PM

Amrit (Best Time): 04:47 PM – 06:18 PM

Choghadiya Muhurat – Night (Sept 22–23)

Variable (General): 06:18 PM – 07:47 PM

Labh (Progress): 10:45 PM – 12:14 AM

Shubh (Auspicious): 01:43 AM – 03:12 AM (Sept 23)

Amrit (Best): 03:12 AM – 04:41 AM (Sept 23)

Variable (General): 04:41 AM – 06:10 AM (Sept 23)

Mantra to Chant on Day 1

During the puja, devotees should meditate on Goddess Bhagwati and chant the following mantra:

“Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadra Kali Kapalini,

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute.”