Shopping During Pitru Paksha? Know Auspicious Muhurats to buy New Things

It is said that we shouldn't buy anything during Pitru Paksha, as these days are not good. But did you know, even during this period, there are auspicious times when shopping will not only not cause any loss, but will also bring double benefits. Pitru Paksha 2025 has began from September 8 and will end on September 21 with Sarva Pitru Amavasya . This entire period is for remembering ancestors, worshiping, offering Pinddaan, etc. It is also believed that shopping should be avoided during Pitru Paksha.

But this is a misconception, on contrary, there are some auspicious days during this period, when shopping is considered very auspicious and it also brings blessings from the ancestors. When we are happy, our ancestors are also happy to see us. In such a situation, there is no harm in shopping during Pitru Paksha. This brings blessings from the ancestors.

Shopping during Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga will be auspicious:

If you want to buy a new vehicle, jewelry, clothes, etc., then you can choose the days of 9, 11, 13, 15, 18 and 21 September in Pitru Paksha. On these days, the auspicious combination of Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga will be formed. You will not be blamed for any kind of purchase on these dates. Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga is considered a very auspicious date in astrology.

You can also shop during Amrit Siddhi Yoga:

This is a very auspicious and influential yoga. Doing any auspicious work during this yoga can bring many times the fruits to the person. The auspicious combination of Amrit Siddhi Yoga will be formed on 13, 15 and 18 September. In such a situation, you can also shop on these dates. Shopping can be beneficial for you as the prices of goods decrease during this time. You can also organize pujas and rituals at home on these dates.

Shopping during Ravi Yoga will give auspicious results:

In Pitru Paksha, you can buy new vehicles, household items, clothes, jewelry, etc. on September 12 and 13. These two dates have an auspicious combination of Ravi Yoga. In such a situation, buying new things on this day can give a person very auspicious results. Apart from this, an effective combination of Tripushkar Yoga is also forming on September 13.

In such a situation, by doing auspicious work on this special Tithi, you can get triple results and also get the blessings of your ancestors. At the same time, Indira Ekadashi is coming on September 17 and Pradosh Vrat is also coming on the 19th along with Monthly Shivaratri. In such a situation, shopping on these dates will be very auspicious.