Shravan Ravivar Shivratri Vrat 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Timings and Significance

The month of Shravan is coming to an end in just a few days. This month is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. As Shravan draws to a close, devotees are particularly fortunate to shower their devotion on Shiva for two consecutive days. This year, Shivratri falls on Shravani Sunday, coinciding with the auspicious yoga of Somvati Amavasya on Shravani Monday. This unique combination is believed to bestow significant merits on those who worship Shiva during this time. Let’s explore the importance, significance, and some beliefs surrounding the Shivratri fast on Shravani Sunday.

Monthly Shivratri holds great importance in Hinduism, celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha each month. Devotees believe that worshiping Lord Shiva on Shivratri fulfills all wishes and grants special blessings. In 2024, the monthly Shivratri will be observed on Shravani Sunday, September 1.

Key Dates:

Shivaratri: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Begins on Shravan Chaturdashi: Sunday, September 1 at 3:40 AM

Ends at Shravan Chaturdashi Tithi: Monday, September 2 at 5:21 AM

Following the Indian calendar, it is important to observe sunrise when celebrating this date. As the Shivratri fast is traditionally observed at night, it is deemed appropriate to maintain the fast on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Rituals for Shivratri Fasting:

It is highly auspicious to visit a Shiva temple and perform Abhishek on Shivratri. Alternatively, you can worship at home by offering Belpatra and other items on the Shivlinga. If possible, performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva is highly recommended. On this day, devotees typically fast throughout the day, worshiping Mahadev with the Shodoshopachar method. Offerings of Belpatra and flowers should be made, followed by Aarti with incense, lamps, and other offerings. Prasad should be accepted with enthusiasm. After the rituals, devotees are encouraged to chant the name of Mahadev and recite relevant stotras.

Aditya Pujan on Shravani Sunday:

This day also emphasizes the importance of sun worship. As the dynamics of sun and rain interact during Shravan, it’s auspicious to perform Suryadarshan when the sun is visible. Devotees are encouraged to take sunlight on their bodies and recognize the significance of sun worship. Traditionally, this fast is observed on Shravani Sunday, and it is recommended to worship the Sun on this day by offering arghya. It is a common practice to worship Aditya every Sunday of Shravan, often by making and offering Khiri. If scripted puja isn’t feasible, simply bow in devotion. Additionally, chanting the Gayatri Mantra as much as possible before noon is considered beneficial.