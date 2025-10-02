Dussehra 2025: Six Simple Health Tips After Enjoying Festive Feasts Like Shrikhand-Puri

Festivals are not just about rituals or new clothes but also about sharing meals with loved ones. On Dussehra, the traditional shrikhand-puri meal is enjoyed in every home. While delicious, this sweet and oily combination often feels heavy, making mindful eating very important.

Don’t drink too much water right after meals

Shrikhand and puri are rich and take longer to digest. Drinking large amounts of water immediately after eating can lead to bloating, gas, or indigestion. Instead, sip water in small amounts when thirsty. Water-rich fruits like cucumber or watermelon are a better choice to stay hydrated.

Avoid sleeping immediately after eating

Sweet and oily meals often make you feel sleepy, but lying down right away prevents proper digestion. This can cause stomach problems or even weight gain. A short walk for at least 30 minutes or sitting in vajrasana helps digestion and keeps you active.

Keep dinner light and simple

After a heavy festive lunch, switch to lighter meals in the evening. Options like khichdi, soup, curd rice, or fruit salad are soothing and easy to digest. This balances the heavy intake from earlier and prevents unnecessary strain on the stomach.

Limit spicy and fried food

Festive thalis are often loaded with spicy and fried items along with shrikhand-puri. While it’s hard to resist, eating too much can trigger acidity, constipation, or indigestion. Enjoy the treats, but keep portions small to avoid health issues later.

Try simple home remedies for digestion

Boost digestion with natural remedies. Lukewarm water, cumin or asafoetida water, or a ginger-lemon drink can all help food break down faster. These remedies reduce heaviness and make you feel lighter after a heavy festive meal.

Balance celebration with health

Festivals are about happiness, but health should always come first. A cheerful mind feels best when supported by a healthy body. So, while enjoying festive meals, remember to balance tradition, taste, and wellness.

Note: This article is for general awareness, not a substitute for medical advice. For specific health concerns, please consult a doctor.