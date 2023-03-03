SizzlinScizzors: Beauty treatment that’s sure to make you smile

Whoever has walked into the SizzlinScizzors’ salon would tell you how they love the professionalism the salon holds aloft

Looking good matters much in the modern-day society we live in. Make-up and grooming are seen as essentials these days, be it for a professional, wedding goer, party freak or a college student. The mushrooming of beauty service providers explain this scenario. There has been a slew of companies that have arrived on the scene with the promise of making people look good.

People who make it a point to attend wedding events or parties, and other social gatherings always have good looks at the top of their must-dos. The beauty requirements are well made possible by a player of repute in Jaipur, which has been among many accolades over the past few years. SizzlinScizzors, a Jaipur-based Beauty and Wellness brand has made a name in the beauty services arena by holding aloft expertise and aesthetics in whatever they do.

Since it came into being in the year 2014, SizzlinScizzors has been a prominent landmark in the Jaipur region offering beauty and makeup services from its luxuriously laid out salon and spa. Once you walk into the SizzlinScizzors, you realize you are in a world of absolute styling and it would make you look forward to indulging in the services the professionals there offer.

SizzlinScizzors gets thumbs up from celebrities

Celebrity endorsement has brought in a world of good to SizzlinScizzors. A large number of celebrities - more than 450 if you are looking to know how many - have opted for SizzlinScizzors in their bid to stay shining. Big names of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Badshah, and Hardy Sandhu and many more have been regulars at the SizzlinScizzors salon over the past decade and more. Significant is the fact that these celebrities make a beeline for the SizzlinScizzors salons when they are in Jaipur, and that itself reiterates the aesthetics that the salon indulges in. They absolutely love the professional work on their hair, body and inner soul.

SizzlinScizzors considers the Jaipur salon as a launch pad for many more to come. The company has identified more locations to be tapped. An expansion plan right in place, SizzlinScizzors will soon be seen making its foray into regions such as Africa, Dubai, and other global locations. And wherever it sets up shop, SizzlinScizzors wants to dole out the same awesomeness as it has been doing at its Jaipur salon.

According to Ayan Chugh, Director, SizzlinScizzors, customers walking in at SizzlinScizzors are actually our ambassadors. “By being able to provide the best services right from the moment they set foot at our luxurious outlets till they leave, we have been able to keep our clientele happy always. Our experts in beauty treatment and make-up make sure that every person who comes in seeking their services leaves happy, with the promise that they will return,” adds Chugh.

Professional services beckon

Ayan Chugh has been doing great work in the wellness and beauty arena for quite a long time. Awards, including the Youth Icon of Rajasthan, Owner of the Best Lifestyle Brand, and more have come calling. He has also been recognised as one of the Top 15 Entrepreneurs of Rajasthan.

If you are in Jaipur, make sure to visit the SizzlinScizzors salon at least once. A visit would spur many more as the hospitality, professional beauty and make-up services and the smiling faces in the luxurious settings are sure to make you go back again.