Skin Care Tips: Easy DIY Cream to Reduce Tanning and Dead Skin for a Radiant Face Ahead of Navratri

Navratri is about to begin soon, when we say Navratri, there is special joy among the youth. Because 9 days of Dandiya, Garba are just fun...Navratri requires meticulous planning, from clothes to accessories. But if tanning, pimples, or dark spots mar your complexion, try this homemade cream for glowing skin to achieve a smooth, beautiful, and radiant face by Navratri.

Homemade cream for glowing skin

We are going to prepare a night cream at home for glowing skin. For this, we do not need many different ingredients. We want to prepare a night cream using ingredients that are easily available in our house.

To prepare it, you will need 2 to 3 tablespoons of rice. First of all, wash the rice 2 to 3 times with water and then soak it in plain water or rose water. It is better to use rose water. After soaking the rice in rose water or plain water for 4 to 5 hours, strain the water.

Now, add the same amount of aloe vera gel to the strained water. Add 1 to 1.5 tablespoons of almond oil or virgin coconut oil and two capsules of vitamin E to it.

Stir the entire mixture once. When it becomes a creamy consistency, put it in a glass airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator. This cream will last for 8 to 10 days. Apply this cream to your face every night before going to bed and massage gently.

This gradually moisturizes the skin well. It helps in softening the skin. Tanning, pigmentation reduces and the skin becomes tight. Fine wrinkles on the skin also reduce. Try it for a few days.