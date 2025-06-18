Skipping Breakfast? Know How It Harms Your Brain and Body

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. If you do not have a nutritious breakfast regularly, it can have a negative impact on the body. Often people do not have breakfast due to a busy schedule or in the name of losing weight. But skipping breakfast has a negative impact not only on the body but also on the brain. Neurosurgeon Dr. Sandeep Mwani says that if you skip breakfast, it affects the brain.

Disadvantages of not having breakfast

Energy decreases: The brain depends on glucose for energy. If you do not have breakfast, the blood sugar level starts to decrease. Due to which you feel tired and have trouble focusing on anything.

Memory and poor focus: If you do not have breakfast in the morning, neurotransmitters like acetylcholine, which support memory and learning, remain less active. Due to which you may have trouble focusing.

Mood swings and irritability: Skipping breakfast increases the stress hormone cortisol. Which increases stress, irritability. If you don't want to let these problems happen, you should not forget to eat breakfast.

Reaction time slows down: Due to low energy supply, the neurons in the brain do not communicate well. This affects the speed of decision-making or response.

Cravings and overeating: If you don't eat breakfast regularly, the brain gets a signal that you are hungry. You constantly feel like eating something. Often, after skipping breakfast, you eat more at lunch.

Balanced breakfast is important: Doctors advise that you should eat a balanced breakfast regularly. Breakfast should be rich in protein, fiber and healthy fats.