Skoda Kylaq: Key Features That Make It Stand Out in 2025

The Skoda Kylaq has entered India’s competitive subcompact SUV segment with a promise to deliver European engineering, premium comfort, and robust safety. With its elegant design, smart features, and good performance, it has already made a mark. Its modern design, advanced safety credentials, and clever features set it apart in the crowded SUV segment. Here are the key highlights that make it stand out in 2025.

Bold European Design

The Skoda Kylaq’s exterior design balances elegance and strength. It features crystalline LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps that lend it a striking front and rear profile. The shiny black front grille with 3D ribs adds character, while R17 dual-tone alloy wheels give it a confident stance.

The Kylaq carries Skoda’s modern-solid design language that combines style with durability, perfectly suited for Indian roads.

Premium and Spacious Interiors

Step inside, and the Kylaq greets you with a refined, tech-forward cabin. Key highlights include:

25.6 cm Skoda infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 20.32 cm Skoda Virtual Cockpit with customisable digital displays. Ambient interior lighting to enhance cabin ambience. 446 litres of best-in-class boot space, making it practical for family road trips. Adjustable rear AC vents with dual Type-C USB charging ports ensure comfort for passengers.

The combination of digital cockpit, spacious boot, and comfort-oriented features makes it one of the most family-friendly SUVs in its segment.

Comfort and Convenience

The Kylaq focuses on enhancing everyday usability and driving comfort. Some of its standout features are:

6-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. Climatronic automatic AC with touch panel and air care function. Electric sunroof with anti-pinch technology for an airy cabin. Wireless phone charging for added convenience. Cruise control and paddle shifters (AT variants) for effortless highway drives.

These features, usually found in premium SUVs, are available in the Kylaq, giving it a distinct advantage in its category.

Safety First

The Skoda Kylaq has earned a strong Bharat NCAP rating: 5 stars for adult and child protection. Safety equipment includes:

Six airbags (front, side, and curtain). Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS). Hill-hold control for slopes. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Rear view camera with static guidelines for easy parking.

With a 5-star safety rating and a full suite of active and passive features, it stands among the safest cars in its class.

Simply Clever Features

Skoda has included its signature “Simply Clever” solutions, which enhance everyday practicality:

Smartclip ticket holder and utility recess on the dashboard. Coat hooks on rear roof handles. Smartgrip bottle holders to prevent spills. Reflective safety tape on doors for added visibility.

These thoughtful details may seem small, but they make daily usage smoother and more convenient.

Variants and Pricing

The Kylaq is offered in four trims — Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige.

Classic (MT): ₹7.54 lakh Signature (MT/AT): ₹9 lakh – ₹10 lakh Signature+ (MT/AT): ₹10.33 lakh – ₹11.34 lakh Prestige (MT/AT): ₹11.83 lakh – ₹12.79 lakh

Colour options include Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Olive Gold, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue.

The wide variant range ensures there’s a Kylaq for budget-conscious buyers as well as those wanting premium features.

Performance and Efficiency

Under the bonnet, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI petrol engine producing 85 kW (115 PS) and 178 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Fuel efficiency is impressive:

19.68 km/l (MT) 19.05 km/l (AT)

The turbo-petrol engine strikes a balance between performance and efficiency, ideal for Indian buyers who want excitement without sacrificing mileage.

Final Thoughts

The Skoda Kylaq combines European design, premium interiors, and thoughtful features with segment-leading safety and efficiency. Its wide range of variants ensures that it appeals to both budget-conscious and premium buyers. With a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Kylaq is a well-rounded subcompact SUV in India.