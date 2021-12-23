Slay your Christmas party look with these trendy, cosy wardrobe must-haves!

Getting ready for a Christmas party but unable to pull off a great outfit without shivering with cold? Styling outfits for winter parties can get tricky without our little black dresses and cold shoulders tops.

Well, fret not, for we have the ultimate list of wardrobe must-haves that will make you look chic and sassy without sneezing in the winter air.

1. Trench coat

A bold trench coat lets you wear lots of clothes inside, without worrying about if they match each other. Just bundle up two, three or even four layers -- as per your need and top them with a gorgeous trench coat.

To stun at a Christmas party, prefer choosing one in bold and Christmassy colours like shades of red or go for ones with prints and patterns.

2. Boots

Boots are an investment and a perfect pair of boots can rock even the most mundane outfits. One can always choose the size of the heels based on their desire and comfort.

Some boots also come with warm lining, so you can keep those feet and legs wrapped up with warmth.

Black, brown and grey shades can never go wrong for boots. Those in the mood for experimenting can stand out with bold, poppy colours.

3. Skin-coloured leggings

A must-have hack for those who wish to wear skirts or short dresses for their Christmas outfit of the day.

For this, start by wearing a legging that matches the colour of your skin. Put a black stocking over it and then you can rock your sassy skirt or short dress without muting its vibe or feeling chilly.

4. Sequin sweaters

A little bling goes a long way! Fashion has upgraded and our sweaters no longer need to be dull or boring.

Go glam yet cosy for your Christmas outfit with a blingy, sequined sweater -- it could be any colour you love.

The sequins could be overall, or only throughout the sleeves or run elegantly around the cuffs -- whatever you desire!

5. Santa cap

While caps may be a no-no for glam parties, tis' the time for Christmas and a good-quality Santa cap will not just keep you warm but will also stand out as a statement piece, appropriate for a festival themed party.

6. Phiran

Phiran is a winter must-have, often missing from most wardrobes that are filled with jackets.

If you drool for ethnic outfits and miss them in winters, go for a phiran. An ethnic outfit can give a perfect desi twist to your party look.

Phirans keep you super warm, and one can choose from all kinds of colours, styles and sizes.

7. Fur muffler

After hot soups and blankets, fur is probably the best thing winter brings with it.

A fur muffler can make you a diva in an instant, along with the super-soft comfort and cosiness. While blacks and whites are classics, pastel shades add a tinge of colour and look super cute in fur.

With these handful of cosy and gorgeous wardrobe staples, you can dazzle any Christmas party effortlessly and confidently.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor