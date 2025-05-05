Small Acts, Big Change: NeighbourGood Urges India to Start Giving Close to Home -- Giving is Everyday: Turn Compassion into a Daily Act

In a world where compassion often feels distant, the 2025 edition of Art of Giving calls for a return to something simple, accessible, and deeply human—being a good neighbour. This year’s theme, “NeighbourGood – Bringing Good to the Neighbourhood,” encourages individuals to extend kindness, empathy, and support within their own communities. The campaign, founded by educationist and social reformer Dr. Achyuta Samanta, reminds us that small, heartfelt acts—a knock on the door, a shared meal, a helping hand—can heal more than we realize.

From urban centres in Bhubaneswar to remote tribal belts of Odisha, the spirit of NeighbourGood is already being lived. At KIIT and KISS, where community giving is part of the institution’s DNA, students and staff have taken this year’s message to heart. Food drives, health camps, waste collection efforts, and mentoring sessions are turning ordinary neighbourhoods into sites of quiet transformation. The approach is rooted in accessibility—anyone can participate, regardless of age, wealth, or social standing. The only requirement: intention.

What sets this movement apart is its humble starting point. Rather than sweeping reforms, NeighbourGood celebrates the everyday generosity that sustains human connection. It urges us to look around—at the elderly woman who needs groceries, the child who needs tutoring, the lonely neighbour who needs a conversation. These aren’t projects for social media—they’re gestures of care, made visible in lived relationships.

At KISS, where thousands of tribal children receive free education, the message has come full circle. Many of these students are now returning to their communities—not only with education, but with the will to uplift others. For them, giving is not charity; it’s duty. It is this transformation—from beneficiary to benefactor—that speaks volumes about the power of empathy-led education.

As Dr. Samanta often says, “Giving is not about abundance—it’s about heart.” Through Art of Giving, and now NeighbourGood, his belief continues to ripple through every household touched by this quiet revolution. In a time marked by disconnection and distrust, this movement offers a gentle but powerful call to action: let’s begin where we are, with what we have, for who we live among.