Smart healthcare for airborne diseases

New Delhi, Jan 2 There is no escaping outdoor pollution. Especially for people living in a country that has been repeatedly ranked as one of the most polluted in the world in recent years. Not only during winters and the infamous smog in its metro cities, through all seasons, and in fact right through the year and in most parts of the country, people are continuously and directly exposed to some of the most harmful air pollutants present in the environment. As a result and it is no surprise that people are perpetually susceptible to a range of airway conditions including asthma, COPD, emphysema, bronchiectasis, and cystic fibrosis.

However, people don't need to continue to suffer. At a time when state-of-the-art smart technologies are turning out smart healthcare products on a regular basis, there are devices to be picked out and choices to be made.

Airway diseases affect the tubes

While each airway disease is different in nature, implications, and the treatment regimen required for it, they all have some common symptoms. However, most notably, they typically involve and affect the tubes or airways that carry oxygen and other gases into and out of the lungs.

