Smart snacks for those returning to the office

New Delhi, April 21 With offices reopening, employees are now gradually getting back to a regular work routine. While some dread long commutes and traffic snarls, others are glad to return to physical offices and indulge in much needed social interaction with colleagues over in-person meetings, team lunches, coffee breaks and more! As we prepare for this phased return to pre-pandemic normalcy, nutrition plays a key role in getting our brain and body ready for the daily grind.

Snacking through the day is one of the inevitable aspects of in-office work life. There is an urge to munch constantly, especially when in the company of others or to relieve stress. Unchecked, unhealthy snacking can take a toll on overall health.

Having said that, if you are fond of snacking, you don't need to forgo it. You just need to be smart about your food choices. But how does one find the perfect snack that is healthy but also tasty and can help satiate food cravings? What is the right combination of protein, fats and carbohydrates to fuel one's day? Read on to get started.

Make health a priority

One way of ensuring that you are on top of your diet plan is by indulging in a healthy, timely snack to fuel your body with energy and essential nutrients. Opt for foods like a steamed sprouts salad topped generously with chopped cucumber, cottage cheese and tomatoes. You can also include boiled black chana or beans with a tablespoon of lemon juice. A bowl of yoghurt with raw vegetables is an equally filling and healthy option. Add celery, carrots, broccoli and tomatoes to make the dish delicious and rich in protein and calcium.

Smoothies are another healthy option that will tingle your taste buds and are easy to make. Pick fresh fruits or vegetables such as spinach, amla or cucumber, and add refreshing coconut water to the mix. Add five to six soaked almonds and one or two walnuts for extra protein, and you're good to go. Other light snacks, such as oats, idli or homemade dhokla, ensure that you'll stave off those hunger pangs.

On the post-meal pick-me-up, choose desserts such as custard apple kheer with jaggery

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor