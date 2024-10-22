Snail Facials: Know About Unusual Skincare Trend Taking Social Media by Storm

Many people are constantly experimenting with new solutions to enhance their skin's appearance, as skin issues are common. After trying a remedy, immediate results are often expected. Daily, we see a plethora of beauty trends, each offering various solutions for different skin problems, many of which are eagerly followed, especially on social media. Some trends, like using snails for facials, can be surprising or even undesirable.

Currently, a viral trend on social media is the 'Snail Facial.' This unique facial involves placing live snails on the face, which glide along, leaving behind their mucin—a sticky, transparent secretion that aids their movement. This mucin is now a popular ingredient in many skincare products. Many young women are using serums derived from this snail secretion, which can be quite expensive, with small bottles costing thousands of rupees. The craze is evident, as users report that it leaves the skin radiant and glowing.

Snail mucin is rich in beneficial elements that address various skin concerns, including dryness, fine lines, stretch marks, acne, aging spots, burn marks, dark spots, and razor bumps.

Today, snail mucin is widely incorporated into various skincare products, such as serums, creams, and facemasks, which can easily fit into a regular skincare routine. However, it's challenging to predict which new trends will emerge in the quest for beautiful skin.