Sola Somvar Vrat : Benefits, Puja Vidhi Rituals and Story Behind the Sixteen Monday Fast

Shravan month began from July 25 and this year their will be four Shravan Somvar, on this occasion, let's know the importance of the Sola Somvar fast. Begin the fast on any Monday during the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh, Shravan, Kartik, or Magh, and continue for seventeen consecutive Mondays. 16 Somvar Vrat (fast) can be started on any Monday, but it's considered most auspicious to begin on the first Monday of the Shravan (Sawan) month.

In this fast, every Monday, Lord Shankar is worshipped with Shodshopachar. Then, even if you eat satvik food, you can do it, but many people observe fasting. After worship, an offering of sugar or roti is offered to Shiva. An offering is prepared in three parts. One part is offered, another is distributed as prasad, and the final part is consumed by the devotee.

On the seventeenth Monday, the devotee should visit a Shiva temple and perform Mahapuja. For this, the flowers Suvarna Champak, Bell, Lotus, Bakul and Pannag are required. The prasad is prepared with five sher of Flour, half a sher of ghee, and half a sher of jaggery, roasted on a govara. One portion is offered to Shiva in the temple, another is distributed as prasad, and the remaining portion is given to relatives during the meal. Sixteen Brahmin are invited for the meal. This fast is observed to fulfill wishes.

The story of the sixteenth Monday fast

Near Amravati in Vidarbha, there was a Shiva temple in a lovely forest with gardens and a lake. One day, Shiva and Parvati visited the temple and decided to play a game. They argued about who would win and asked the Shiva god Deval to decide. Deval favored Shiva, which angered Parvati. She cursed Deval, causing him to become ill.

Later, Apsaras visited Deval and advised him to observe the sixteen Monday fast. He followed their advice and recovered. When Shiva and Parvati returned, Parvati was surprised to see that Deval was well again. He explained that the sixteen Monday fast had cured him.

Afterward, Parvati's son, Shadanan, became angry with her and left home. Parvati searched for him without success. Then, she observed the sixteen Monday fast, and Shadanan returned. There are several other stories connected to this fast.

People believe that observing this fast can free you from illness and sin, and many do it to achieve their wishes. If you are thinking about observing this fast, start making your preparations.