Srinagar makes it to the list of top places to visit in 2023

New Delhi, Dec 2 India's Srinagar makes it to the top places of 2023 to visit in Conde Nast Traveler's latest article, 'The 23 Best Places to Go in 2023.' The article describes Srinagar as, "an alluring and once hard-to-visit destination in the Kashmir Valley"... which, "is opening up for travellers in a big way in 2023, with new roadways making it easier than ever to get in and around."

When it comes to enjoying nature at its best, there is no better place than Srinagar. It provides a plethora of travel experiences including scenic views, monuments and architecture, handicrafts for shoppers, traditional feasts for foodies, and stays in off beat options like houseboats, glamping and waterfront villas.

Saumya Ancheri, Features Editor at the travel magazine, details the improvements being made to the city's transportation, stays, and connectivity to create hassle-free travel experiences for both citizens and tourists, "The Capital is also about to get a boost in accessibility, with a spate of highways and tunnels planned to open in 2023 that will, among other connections, make it easier to drive from Kashmir-across breathtaking landscapes-to neighbouring Ladakh, even in winter. Other side trips that will be easier to reach, thanks to the new infrastructure: Sonamarg

